It's a strange symmetry for Angels' Huston Street

The hitters, Huston Street was certain, did not notice it. The Fenway Park fans probably didn’t either, with the Red Sox ahead by three runs late on a weekend night.

But to the man who had not pitched in 11 months, it felt too serendipitous to ignore. The three hitters the Angels’ reliever faced in his first game back — Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts — were the last three hitters he faced in his last game last season.

“Those guys,” Street said, “blasted me last year.”

Last July 31, Street attempted to earn a save at Angel Stadium. He recorded two outs and let two Red Sox aboard before Betts singled in a run. His season already on tenuous ground, Street gave up back-to-back home runs to Pedroia and Bogaerts, turning a three-run lead into a two-run deficit.

He did not pitch again that season and soon underwent knee surgery.

After his return was delayed nearly three months because of a lat strain, Street entered Friday night in Boston to face the same men and retired them in order, punctuating his inning with a called third strike on Bogaerts.

“That’s redemption,” Street said. “That’s the beauty of the competitive spirit. That’s that first step, whether you want to call it symbolic or metaphorical. I think any competitor would remember the guys who knocked them off the mound and ended their season with a five-spot.”

Street continued: “Let’s be honest. It’s one inning, and guys get out all the time. So, I’m not over-hyping this. I am telling you, though, 1,000%, I was thinking about it on the mound and warming up.”

Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, Street threw his second scoreless inning since his return.

Middleton’s expression

Rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton’s exuberance after striking out Cody Bellinger to end Monday’s eighth inning generated talk about what the 23-year-old must still learn as he adjusts to the major leagues.

“I love the emotion,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Every young pitcher needs to temper and harness that emotion, and Keynan will. He’s a great kid, and he wants to do well. I think there’s an emotional relief with every pitcher that pitches toward the back of the game.

“But you need to harness it, and you need to understand that emotion is something that can be a double-edged sword.”

Short hops

Mike Trout hit soft tosses Tuesday, the next step after several days of swinging off of a tee. Batting practice will follow. A return before the July 11 All-Star Game remains a possibility. … Outfielder Cameron Maybin and designated hitter Albert Pujols did not start Tuesday. Pujols’ day off had been scheduled since the weekend, when Scioscia revealed Pujols would play first base in one of the two games at Dodger Stadium. Maybin, 30, does not have a specific ailment requiring rest, but he had played 15 of the previous 16 nights. … Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain) has returned to Southern California from the team’s Arizona spring-training facility. Scioscia said Skaggs would be evaluated Wednesday to discern if he can continue his throwing program.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura