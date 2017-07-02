Mike Trout's rehab schedule could have him ready for All-Star game July 11

Mike Trout will need two or three more days of batting practice and to play in a minimum of two or three minor league games before being activated, a timeline that could put the Angels center fielder in a position to play in the July 11 All-Star game at Miami.

But the Angels don’t want Trout, who underwent surgery May 31 for a torn left-thumb ligament and was expected to be out for six to eight weeks, to rush his rehabilitation in order to make his fifth consecutive All-Star start.

“I don’t think Mike is pushing his rehab to any schedule,” manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday. That Trout could return around the All-Star break is “pure coincidence, because this thing has been healing on its own time. No steps have been missed.”

Trout did not accompany the team to Minnesota after Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Seattle. He will work out Monday and join Class-A Inland Empire for a full workout Tuesday.

General manager Billy Eppler said in a statement that “once Mike demonstrates physical readiness, he will begin playing in rehab games with Inland Empire.”

Trout was not available for comment Sunday. He said Saturday that he didn’t feel like he was using the All-Star game as motivation to return sooner.

“You want to get back as quick as you can, but you want to do what’s right for your body,” Trout said. “I’ll leave it up to the doctors and the training staff. I’ll know when I’m ready. The All-Star game is always a fun time. We’ll see what happens.”

Trout hit in the cages Sunday, the third consecutive day he swung the bat aggressively. Barring a setback, he could begin a rehab assignment Wednesday or Thursday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Trout would be ready to join the Angels in Texas on the weekend or play in the All-Star game.

“It’s gonna take more than one game … it may be five or six games,” Scioscia said. “He might come out of the first game feeling absolutely awesome, where he has a great game. He’s gonna play a second game. He may need a third game. … There’s no doubt he’s making progress, but this is something you can’t rush.”

Signing day

Their two-year moratorium on spending more than $300,000 on an international prospect lifted, the Angels signed outfielder Trent Deveaux of the Bahamas for $1.2 million Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Deveaux is rated 19th on Baseball America’s list of international prospects.

The Angels, according to reports, also signed D’Shawn Knowles, a Bahamian outfielder who is rated 37th by Baseball America, outfielders Raidel Uceta ($500,000) and Jose Reyes ($425,000) of the Dominican Republic, and left-handed pitchers Willson Gomez and Jenrri Gonzalez of Venezuela.

Short hops

Tyler Skaggs described the setback he had in his rehab from a rib-cage strain last week as “very, very minor.” The left-hander played catch for the third day in a row and will return to Arizona to continue his rehab this week. He hopes to return to the Angels by the end of July or early August. … Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) is expected to pitch in a minor league game this week. He could return after the All-Star break. … Eric Young Jr. has been slowed by a sore right hand, an injury the outfielder suffered when he ran into the wall making a catch Friday night.

