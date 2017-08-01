Angels reliever Huston Street is trying to salvage what's left of season

A right lat strain sidelined Huston Street for the first 2 1/2 months of the season. Two weeks after returning from that injury, the Angels reliever suffered a right groin strain that sent him to the disabled list July 5.

While rehabilitating from that injury, Street was diagnosed with a mild rotator cuff strain, an injury general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Tuesday and that could put the veteran right-hander’s season in jeopardy.

“I absolutely want to play, I’m doing everything I can, but the body is not cooperating,” Street, 34, said. “This has been an unfortunate year of setbacks, of new injury after new injury. You have to get your body in a rhythm, and it’s hard to do when it’s one thing after another.”

Street, motivated to rebound from a career-worst 2016 in which he was 3-2 with a 6.45 ERA in 26 games and sat out three months because of a rib-cage strain and a knee injury, lost 15 pounds and lowered his body fat from 18% to 12% last offseason.

His improved condition did not prevent injury. Street, who has 324 saves, injured his lat in early March. After returning in late June and throwing four scoreless innings, he tried to pitch through discomfort and suffered a more severe groin strain July 2.

A recent MRI test revealed the rotator cuff strain. Street will not be cleared to throw until his symptoms resolve.

“I’m still in a holding pattern,” Street said. “You’re always frustrated when you can’t play. The only thing that’s more of a waste of time than losing is not playing.”

Street is in the final year of a two-year, $18-million contract that includes a $10-million option for 2018 that the Angels can buy out for $1 million. As frustrating as the last two seasons have been, he is not ready to give up on 2017.

“I do plan on pitching again this year,” Street said. “That will happen.”

Rehab report

There was more encouraging news for four starting pitchers rehabilitating from injuries.

Tyler Skaggs, out since April 29 because of a rib-cage strain, gave up three earned runs and five hits, struck out five and walked three in 4 2/3 innings for triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Of his 85 pitches, 57 were strikes.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the left-hander will make one more triple-A start or pitch for the Angels on Saturday against Oakland.

Garrett Richards, limited to one April start because of a right biceps strain, has extended his long toss to 150 to 200 feet and could begin throwing off a mound within a week.

Matt Shoemaker, out since June 15 because of a right forearm extensor strain, has extended his long toss to 150 to 200 feet. The right-hander could throw off a mound Wednesday or Thursday and begin a minor league rehab stint next week.

Andrew Heaney, 13 months removed from elbow ligament-replacement surgery, gave up three earned runs and five hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone for Salt Lake against Nashville on Tuesday. His fastball was clocked between 88 mph and 92 mph, and of his 81 pitches, 60 were strikes.

“We got a glowing report from Keith Johnson and Erik Bennett,” Scioscia said, referring to the triple-A manager and pitching coach. “He pitched five strong innings. He’s moving closer … but we’re gonna be very conservative on how he moves forward.”

Short hops

Ramon Flores started in right field for the injured Kole Calhoun on Tuesday night after being called up from Salt Lake. The Angels also recalled reliever Eduardo Paredes and optioned right-hander Brook Pounders to Salt Lake. … Left fielder Cameron Maybin (right-knee sprain) ran the bases aggressively Monday and hit on the field Tuesday. Maybin, out since July 19, could begin a minor league stint this week and return to the Angels during this homestand. … Reliever Andrew Bailey, out since April 10 because of a shoulder injury, threw bullpen sessions Saturday and Monday and is scheduled to resume a rehab stint at Salt Lake on Thursday.

