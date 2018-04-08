Angels welcome journeyman Ryan Schimpf

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation) reported no problems after making a rehab start Friday at Class-A Inland Empire. He will throw a bullpen session next and could join the rotation after that. … Second baseman Ian Kinsler (muscle strain) fielded ground balls and took batting practice. He is eligible to return Tuesday when the Angels are in Texas. … Catcher Juan Graterol cleared waivers and was outrighted to Salt Lake.