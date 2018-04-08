Angels welcome journeyman Ryan Schimpf

He joined his latest team Saturday and tried to settle in as quickly as possible, settling in having become something of a hobby for Ryan Schimpf.
The Angels are his fourth team since mid-December, the infielder traded three times during that span — from San Diego to Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay to Atlanta, Atlanta to Anaheim.
"It's been a little busy, for sure, moving the family around," said Schimpf, who turns 30 next week. "But that goes with the territory. I'm definitely excited to be here."
He was recalled after playing two games for triple-A Salt Lake to replace Nolan Fontana, who was sent down.
Schimpf has played mostly second base and third base but also can play the corner outfield spots. Manager Mike Scioscia said the Angels like his defensive versatility and power.
Only 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, Schimpf hit 34 home runs in 441 at-bats for the Padres in 2016 and 2017.
Akeel Morris up, Paker Bridwell down
The Angels added reliever Akeel Morris, who was acquired last week from Atlanta in exchange for cash or a player to be named.
Parker Bridwell, who started Friday and lasted only 1 2/3 innings, was optioned to Salt Lake.
With the bullpen having pitched 15 2/3 innings the last two games, with day off in between, the Angels decided to bring in another arm.
"I just want to help the team win games, point blank," said Morris, 25, who has appeared in nine big league games . "And I like red … I just like the flair … it brings me life. I love it."
Short hops
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation) reported no problems after making a rehab start Friday at Class-A Inland Empire. He will throw a bullpen session next and could join the rotation after that. … Second baseman Ian Kinsler (muscle strain) fielded ground balls and took batting practice. He is eligible to return Tuesday when the Angels are in Texas. … Catcher Juan Graterol cleared waivers and was outrighted to Salt Lake.