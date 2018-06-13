Angels promote infielder David Fletcher

David Fletcher had consecutive impressive springs for the Angels.
Team officials decided Tuesday to see what he can bring as summer approaches.
The 24-year-old from Cypress High and Loyola Marymount was promoted from triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of Jefry Marte, who was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained wrist.
“He’s the best guy for this situation,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Fletcher. “He certainly adds a lot of depth to our infield with his versatility. He will get a chance to play.”
Ranked by mlb.com as the Angels’ No. 21 prospect, Fletcher was leading the Pacific Coast League in hits, doubles and runs, and was third with a .350 batting average.
His primary position is second base, but he also has played third and shortstop this season.
Scioscia suggested Fletcher, who bats right-handed, will see time particularly against left-handers. The Seattle Mariners are set to start one Wednesday in Marco Gonzales.
“David’s come a long way,” Scioscia said. “He really put a lot of things together down in triple A. Hopefully, he’ll come up here and contribute.”
The Angels took a long look at Fletcher in spring training, when he tied with Justin Upton for the team lead in at-bats. He hit .308. In the spring of 2017, Fletcher batted .357.
Given their roster situation — Marte became the 11th Angel on the DL — team officials appear comfortable for now having still-developing prospects not playing daily.
“You might look at it and say it’s not ideal where you have young players who aren’t out there hitting every day,” Scioscia said. “There’s still a role for them to help us win games.”
Marte was injured Monday in a collision at first base with Seattle’s Dee Gordon. He’ll be re-examined when the Angels return to Southern California.
Short hops
Reliever Eduardo Paredes was sent to Salt Lake to make room for Jaime Barria, who started Tuesday against the Mariners. …Reliever Blake Wood was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Fletcher on the 40-man roster.