Angels' Scioscia juggling Pujols and Ohtani at DH

Kinsler ranked first among American League second basemen and Simmons (shortstop) and Kole Calhoun (right field) ranked third at their positions in the mid-season rankings of the SABR defensive index, which accounts for 25% of the Gold Glove selection process. Detroit’s Jose Iglesias (7.6) and Oakland’s Marcus Semien (7.4) ranked slightly ahead of Simmons (7.0). Justin Upton ranked fourth among AL left fielders, Martin Maldonado was fifth among catchers and Mike Trout was seventh among center fielders. … To make roster room for Pujols and Monday night starter Jaime Barria, pitcher Deck McGuire was optioned to triple-A and reliever Oliver Drake was designated for assignment.