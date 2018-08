Mike Trout misses game with injured wrist

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons made the defensive play of the game Thursday, diving to his left to smother Daniel Robertson’s grounder up the middle and, from his stomach, shoveling a two-hop flip to second baseman David Fletcher to force out Matt Duffy to end the inning. … The Angels have lost their last 10 games in Progressive Field, where they’ll open a three-game series against the Indians Friday night. They are 2-12 in their last 10 games in Cleveland. … Albert Pujols is five hits shy of becoming one of nine players in major league history with 1,000 hits in each league.