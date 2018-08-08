Shoulder issue again puts Nick Tropeano on Angels' disabled list

A maddening season for Nick Tropeano continued Tuesday when he was put on the disabled list for the third time in barely three months because of shoulder inflammation.
The right-hander was pulled from his start Monday against Detroit after five one-hit, one-run innings because of what the Angels described as tightness in the joint.
He was out for 10 days in May and sat out 31 games starting in mid-June because of the problem, which Tropeano said has been diagnosed as bursitis.
General manager Billy Eppler described the issue as an impingement that is limiting range of motion and causes swelling and increased pinching when Tropeano tries to pitch through the discomfort.
“It’s more annoying than it is significant,” Eppler said. “You want to correct some movement and free up some space.”
Tropeano will be treated with exercises similar to those used in physical therapy. Eppler said surgery is not an option at this point.
The Angels became concerned while watching Tropeano’s labored effort Monday. Even though he limited the Tigers to a home run, he was “grinding” in the estimation of manager Mike Scioscia.
Given that Tropeano did not pitch in 2017 after undergoing elbow ligament-replacement surgery, the Angels were worried about him compensating for the impingement and risking additional injury.
To take Tropeano’s roster spot, left-handed reliever Williams Jerez was called up from triple-A Salt Lake.
Jerez, 26, was acquired last week from Boston in the Ian Kinsler trade. His first Angels appearance will be his big league debut.
Scioscia called Jerez “a power left-handed arm that we’re going to be excited to take a look at.”
Shohei Ohtani to throw bullpen session
Shohei Ohtani’s progress as a pitcher has reached a point where the Angels expect him to throw a light bullpen session Saturday.
The right-hander has not pitched from a mound since being diagnosed with a Grade 2 elbow sprain in early June. Ohtani was treated with platelet-rich plasma and stem-cell injections in an effort to avoid surgery.
Having returned to the lineup July 3 as designated hitter, he was cleared July 19 to begin working his way back as a pitcher.
Matt Shoemaker is happy with progress
Matt Shoemaker (forearm surgery) reported no issues a day after his return to the mound. The right-hander threw 20 fastballs during a bullpen session Monday.
He is scheduled to go through a similar workout Wednesday and said he hopes to throw a full bullpen this weekend.
“Very excited to say the least,” said Shoemaker, who has made only one start this season. “I couldn’t be more thankful for how things are going.”
Etc.
Tyler Skaggs (groin strain) is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday that could determine his status for the weekend. He hopes to come off the DL to start Saturday against Oakland. … The Angels, who improved to 11-21 against left-handed starters Monday, are scheduled to face another left-hander Wednesday in Detroit’s Blaine Hardy.