Angels rally for 5-4 win behind Pujols homer

Royals: RHP Brandon Maurer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha with an 0-2 record, a 12.46 ERA and allowing three home runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three inherited runners to score Thursday on a triple by Ohtani. "I think it was obvious to everybody that the time was right," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's a better pitcher than that. He's a guy that should be an eighth-inning guy. He's a guy that should be able to close out games on days your closer needs a day. He's got that really good stuff. It's just he's off kilter and out of whack. He just needs to go get some confidence, have some success and come back up and take that position." RHP Kevin McCarthy was called up from the Storm Chasers.