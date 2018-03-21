Reliever Jose Alvarez is showing staying power with Angels

His job isn't one that generally offers stability, Jose Alvarez attempting to open what would be his fourth full season in the Angels bullpen.
Relievers, especially ones who aren't All-Stars or closing games or both, need to be fluid when it comes to their allegiance, a different jersey always looming in the near future.
"It's nice to still be here," Alvarez said. "It feels like home."
Only Cam Bedrosian is a longer-tenured Angel among the relievers, though Alvarez has pitched in 50 more games than Bedrosian since debuting with the team with two appearances in 2014.
In 194 games, he has a 3.58 earned-run average and three times as many strikeouts as walks. Alvarez, 28, has been a significant piece on the team, especially for someone with only five Angels victories.
"I always want to pitch more," he said. "I need to be ready every day when they need me. Whatever situation, whatever they need me to do, I'll be ready."
Over the last three seasons, only one left-hander has appeared in more American League games than Alvarez. And Dan Jennings has done so only after switching teams in a trade from the Chicago White Sox to Tampa Bay.
Other left-handers who have pitched in relief for the Angels during Alvarez's time include Wesley Wright, Brett Oberholtzer and Cody Ege, names that have long since moved on while Alvarez remains.
Yet, even with his extended run in Anaheim, Alvarez has spent parts of the last two seasons at triple-A Salt Lake, meaning he, too, has been somewhat on the move.
This spring, he gave up only one earned run and five hits in his first 8 1/3 innings before giving up two ninth-inning runs Tuesday in the Angels' 6-5 victory over Arizona.
"Every spring training is a new start for me," Alvarez said. "But I do feel good here. I hope I can stay for as long as possible."
Andrew Heaney feels 'really good'
Andrew Heaney was back stretching with his teammates, still sidelined by elbow inflammation but also one relieved starter.
"I feel really good," the left-hander said. "I'd rather it not be a thing, but I feel good about it."
Heaney was diagnosed Monday with no structural damage, the timetable for his return remaining no more specific than when the swelling subsides.
He underwent elbow ligament-replacement surgery in July 2016, which prompted the Angels to take a conservative approach when Heaney reported what he called "abnormal soreness" after his most recent start.
"Obviously, anything to do with the elbow, they're going to be really careful with," Heaney said. "They're extremely cautious and careful when it comes to getting correct diagnoses."
If Heaney is unavailable for the start of the season, Nick Tropeano likely would take his place in the rotation, with Parker Bridwell also an option.
Shohei Ohtani's drought ends
Shohei Ohtani ended an 0-for-14 stretch with an opposite-field single against Arizona's Colin Poche. He finished one for four and is three for 28.
Ohtani will make his next appearance as a pitcher Saturday. The Angels have not announced if he'll work in a minor league game or in their Cactus League finale in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.
Struggling relievers
Although Alvarez has been steady, a few other relievers have struggled, including Blake Parker (16.20 ERA), Blake Wood (.452 opponents' batting average) and Keynan Middleton (6.00 ERA).
Not that the Angels' decision makers are terribly preoccupied with those numbers.
"Spring-training stats?" general manager Billy Eppler said. "I can't talk about spring-training stats. I don't even know what they are."
Eppler said that the team's evaluators, particularly when it comes to assessing veterans, are more focused on things like velocity and tools displayed.
That's not the case with some Angels fans who have expressed concern via social media about what has happened the last month, particularly with a free-agent closer like Greg Holland still unsigned.
Specifically on Parker, who finished last season as the Angels closer, Eppler dismissed the bloated numbers.
"I've seen him throw some pretty good splits," Eppler said. "The velocity is there. We'll roll with that and what he did last year. Nothing there is sounding an alarm in my head yet."
Trade is finalized
The Angels acquired infielder Luis Rengifo from Tampa Bay to complete the Feb. 17 trade of C.J. Cron.
Rengifo, 21, appeared in 125 Class-A games last season, hitting .250 with 12 home runs and 34 stolen bases. He primarily has played second base and shortstop.
In 35 spring-training at-bats, Cron is hitting .257 with a .773 OPS and one home run for the Rays.