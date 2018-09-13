Angels' Mike Trout makes a push toward his first Gold Glove award

For all of Mike Trout ’s individual honors — two American League most valuable player awards, AL rookie of the year, five Silver Slugger awards, seven All-Star Game selections and two All-Star Game MVPs — there is one noticeable void on his trophy shelf: a Gold Glove award.

“That’s every outfielder’s dream,” the Angels center fielder said after Wednesday night’s 8-1 win over the Texas Rangers . “It would be pretty cool. I try to catch everything and throw everybody out. Everyone who plays outfield and infield wants to win a Gold Glove.”

This might be the year.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout throws out Texas' Robinson Chirinos , who was trying to score from second base on a single Wednesday night. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

Trout made a strong and accurate two-hop throw to the plate to nail Robinson Chirinos, who was trying to score from second base on a single, in the third inning Wednesday night, and he chased down Shin-Soo Choo ’s drive to the left-center field gap in the fifth.

Trout prevented Adrian Beltre from tying George Brett for 15th place on baseball’s all-time hit list by robbing the Rangers third baseman twice Monday night, racing to the wall and making a lunging grab of Beltre’s third-inning drive and racing in to make a diving catch of his eighth-inning flare.

Trout ranks fourth in the league behind Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. , New York’s Aaron Hicks and Toronto’s Kevin Pillar in Fangraphs’ overall defensive rating, but he leads the league with four defensive runs saved, a marked improvement from his minus-six DRS last season.

Only Bradley and Chicago’s Adam Engel rank ahead of Trout in the most recent defensive metrics of the Society of American Baseball Research, which accounts for 25% of a Gold Glove voting process that is still heavily weighted toward the opinions of managers and coaches.

While Trout hasn’t made as many spectacular, home run-robbing catches this season as he has in past years, his overall play — first step, range, route efficiency, arm strength and accuracy — has improved.

“You can always get better,” said Trout, who listed improved defense as one of his top priorities in spring training . “I take pride in my defense, in catching balls I think I can catch, arm strength and accuracy. You can always improve on that, and I’ve come a long way.”

Bradley may rate slightly above Trout defensively this season, but Trout’s Gold Glove candidacy should be boosted by the fact that the winners of the previous three center-field awards have either spent much of the season in the minor leagues (Minnesota’s Byron Buxton ) or been hurt (Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier).

Angels manager Mike Scioscia left no doubt as to who would get his vote. When asked about Trout’s improving defense Wednesday night, Scioscia said, “Gold Glove. Gold Glove. No doubt. He’s playing a tremendous center field.”

