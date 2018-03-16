Angels edge Rockies 10-8

AT THE PLATE: Busted infield prospect Roberto Baldoquin hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Angels the win. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, sidelined by a left-shoulder strain for a week, lined a single to center in his first at-bat and an RBI double to left in his second, his first hits of the spring after an 0-for-nine start. Mike Trout crushed a solo homer to left-center in the third, his second of the spring; Jefry Marte (two-run shot) and Martin Maldonado (solo) both homered to left in a four-run fourth, and Zack Cozart homered to left in the fifth. Trout also dunked a popup between the center fielder, shortstop and second baseman for a bloop triple in the sixth. "That's just hustle right there," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He ran hard out of the box and kept going."