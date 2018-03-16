Angels edge Rockies 10-8

The Angels beat the Rockies 10-8 at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 10-12 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Busted infield prospect Roberto Baldoquin hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Angels the win. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, sidelined by a left-shoulder strain for a week, lined a single to center in his first at-bat and an RBI double to left in his second, his first hits of the spring after an 0-for-nine start. Mike Trout crushed a solo homer to left-center in the third, his second of the spring; Jefry Marte (two-run shot) and Martin Maldonado (solo) both homered to left in a four-run fourth, and Zack Cozart homered to left in the fifth. Trout also dunked a popup between the center fielder, shortstop and second baseman for a bloop triple in the sixth. "That's just hustle right there," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He ran hard out of the box and kept going."
ON THE MOUND: Andrew Heaney "labored a bit," in the words of Scioscia, during a 3 1/3-inning, 74-pitch effort in which he allowed six runs — five earned — and eight hits, struck out two and walked one. The last three runs charged to the left-hander scored on DJ LeMahieu's fourth-inning grand slam, a laser to center field off reliever Keynan Middleton. Ian Krol was knocked out of the game by a comebacker that hit the left-hander in the mid-section in the ninth, but the injury did not appear serious.
EXTRA BASES: Simmons had an eventful day in the field, teaming with second baseman Ian Kinsler to turn double plays to end the second and third innings. He nearly made a spectacular play in the fourth when he lunged to stab Daniel Castro's shot up the middle, but his glove flip to Kinsler in an attempt to start a double play was wide. … Corner infielder Luis Valbuena, who left camp Wednesday to travel to Florida to take a U.S. citizenship test, is expected to return by Friday and play against the Rockies. … JC Ramirez, who has a 3.72 ERA in three starts, will pitch in a triple-A game Friday.
UP NEXT: Colorado at 1 p.m. Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
-- Mike DiGiovanna
