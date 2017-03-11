Dodgers' bats come alive in victory over Angels

The Dodgers improved to 8-7 in Cactus League play with an 8-2 victory over the Angels on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. The Angels fell to 9-5.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers rallied for three runs in the fifth inning off Bud Norris. Austin Barnes hit a solo homer to left field, Tyler Holt singled to left, Chris Taylor hit a run-scoring triple to left-center, and Chase Utley hit a sacrifice fly to center. In the sixth, Dodgers third baseman Darnell Sweeney followed Willie Calhoun’s leadoff single with a two-out, two-run homer to left off Keynan Middleton. Dodgers outfield prospect Stetson Allie hit a three-run homer off Justin Miller in the eighth. The Angels scored a run off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the third when Eric Young Jr. doubled to right and Ben Revere tripled to right-center. C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to right off Josh Fields in the fourth.

ON THE MOUND: Angels starter Garrett Richards, his fastball ranging from 95-97 mph, allowed one hit, struck out four and walked two in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in which he threw 48 pitches. “His stuff was electric today,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. Richards looks sound after undergoing stem-cell therapy for an elbow ligament tear last season, but with the Angels expected to limit him to around 100 pitches per start in his first season back from the procedure, he knows he must be more efficient to pitch deeper into games. “I’m not going into the game thinking I have to throw 12 pitches an inning,” Richards said. “It’s just another thing in the back of my mind that reminds me I need to be efficient and attack the zone. If I only have 100 pitches or so to work with, then I need to catch more of the plate with my ball.” … Relievers Luis Avilan and Steve Geltz threw hitless innings for the Dodgers, and Mike Morin gave up a double in a scoreless seventh for the Angels.

EXTRA BASES: Angels left fielder Ramon Flores made a nice diving catch of Andrew Toles’ line drive in the seventh. … Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who was scratched from Friday’s start because of shoulder fatigue, threw in the bullpen on Saturday. He is scheduled to throw in the bullpen again on Monday before starting Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. … Angels first baseman Luis Valbuena (calf injury) is scheduled to run the bases on Monday and return to game action Tuesday or Wednesday.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. Mariners, 1 p.m. Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830. Dodgers (split squad) vs. Royals, 1 p.m. Sunday at Surprise Stadium. TV/Radio: None; Dodgers (split squad) vs. White Sox, 7 p.m. Sunday at Camelback Ranch. TV: SNLA. Radio: 570.

