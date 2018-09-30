Middleweight champ Mousasi stops welterweight champion MacDonald by TKO

Gegard Mousasi said he refused to lose to a smaller man, even if it was Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald.
And in a stirring example that weight classes exist for a very serious reason, the middleweight champion imposed his force by getting atop MacDonald and finishing him with an assault of fists, elbows and damage to the head, scoring a technical knockout Saturday in the main event of Bellator 206.
Referee Herb Dean ended the bout 3 minutes 23 seconds into the second round on unanswered strikes.
Douglas Lima, fighting on the undercard, fiercely stewed over losing his welterweight belt to MacDonald earlier this year at the Forum.
Saturday at SAP Center, Lima opened his road back toward the strap with a thorough victory over former champion Andrey Koreshkov that closed with a fifth-round, rear-naked chokehold, putting Koreshkov to sleep a few seconds before referee Josh Rosenthal stopped it 3 minutes 4 seconds into the round.
“I saw he was slowing down a little bit and I was able to jump on it,” said Lima (30-7), who’s now defeated Koreshkov in two of their three meetings.
This version started the eight-fighter Bellator MMA welterweight grand prix, and will lead Lima to a quarterfinal bout against the winner of the Paul Daley-Michael Page fight.
While Lima’s bout had moments where it lulled in the first and fourth rounds — “It wasn’t as exciting as I thought it’d be,” he acknowledged — Lima struck Koreshkov with hard elbows and a powerful right hand in the second, and his leg kicks seemed to be damaging Koreshkov like they did MacDonald earlier this year.
As Koreshkov hobbled, Lima increased his aggression to close both the third and fourth, then pounded Koreshkov with punches after the Russian grabbed his legs in the fifth.
In January, MacDonald won the belt by surviving with a grisly hematoma, taking the fight to the canvas to burn off the final minutes. Lima didn’t allow that this time. Through maneuvering, he was under Koreshkov and applied the finishing choke.
In the co-main event, heavyweight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, in his fourth meeting against Brazil’s Wanderlei Silva, used his extra 27 pounds to score a second-round technical knockout of his former rival in the shuttered Pride Fighting Championships.
Jackson (38-1-3) leaned into a massive right-handed punch that dropped Silva (35-14-1) to his knees late in the round, then stood over Silva and threw 13 more punches that convinced referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight.
Their series now tied 2-2, Irvine’s Jackson said, “I know Wanderlei can hit hard. My chin was tested tonight. I had a flashback” from a fight in Japan.
But while Silva sought to rely on activity against the larger man, Jackson found Silva with his cannon blows, wobbling the Brazilian late in the first and getting the better of another exchange earlier in the second.
Whittier featherweight prospect Aaron Pico, 22, unleashed repeated barrages on veteran Brazilian Leandro Higo (18-5) and claimed a dominant TKO victory at 3:19 of the first round.
“He’s never fought a guy on my level who hits as hard as me,” said Pico, an established amateur wrestler who trains at boxing under famed Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood. “I’m never going to tire.”
Pico (4-1) proved it after first dropping Higo with a right-handed punch and pounding the body with more punches to set up an onslaught of nearly 30 punches that tempted referee Mark Smith to stop it.
He didn’t, so Pico uncorked a right hook to the jaw that left Higo beyond woozy, and ultimately finished while two-division UFC champion and San Jose native Daniel Cormier looked on highly impressed.
Roach called Pico an “extraordinary talent,” adding, “if he concentrated all of his time on boxing, there’s no doubt he’d be a world champion.”