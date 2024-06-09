Boxer Ryan Garcia arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in Beverly Hills

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday evening, authorities said.

A watch commander at the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed the arrest but could not answer additional questions. Media representatives for the city and police agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday morning.

The boxer’s attorney, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that his client might also face charges of public intoxication and said the Victorville-born athlete has been struggling with family and mental health issues recently.

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez said in a statement to ESPN. “The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs.”

An employee who answered a phone call at the hotel Sunday morning referred all questions to police, citing a guest privacy policy.

Garcia, 25, would not have automatically been required to post bail in relation to a felony vandalism charge. A case will now likely be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) made headlines in April when he knocked off unbeaten World Boxing Council super lightweight champion Devin Haney by decision in Brooklyn. The fight has been mired in controversy — Garcia came in over the 140-pound weight limit, so the WBC junior welterweight title did not change hands. Garcia has since tested positive for a banned substance.

Observers had also noted that Garcia was acting erratic and making bizarre social media posts in the leadup to the fight. That trend continued Saturday afternoon. Just hours before his arrest, Garcia was posting messages to X about people protecting “pedos,” shorthand for pedophiles, and complained he hadn’t been paid yet for the Haney fight.

“Everyone is disgusting [expletive] trying to hide their wrongs,” Garcia wrote in his last post around 3 p.m. Saturday.