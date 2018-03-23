Nevada commission summons reps of Canelo, Golovkin to Las Vegas meeting

The Nevada Athletic Commission has summoned Canelo Alvarez's promoter, Eric Gomez, and Gennady Golovkin's representative, Tom Loeffler, to a meeting in Las Vegas on Friday.
The discussion, to center on Alvarez's two positive tests for the banned performance-enhancing substance clenbuterol last month, comes two days after a commission official said an anti-doping expert was to have provided a fuller explanation of Alvarez's clenbuterol levels.
Alvarez has said his results stem from ingesting contaminated meat at his training home in Mexico last month, an expert who previously assessed the levels said more research was necessary.
Golovkin vented at the situation this week, suggesting Alvarez intentionally took the substance that boosts stamina and endurance, and did so before their September draw too, a claim Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett has denied citing numerous tests that Alvarez submitted to.
Golovkin is seeking to match Bernard Hopkins' record of 20 consecutive middleweight title victories in the scheduled May 5 bout against Alvarez.
Two gifted Mexican boxers, June's International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Erik Morales and former super-featherweight world champion Francisco Vargas, previously submitted positive tests for clenbuterol, pleaded that contamination was the cause, and were allowed to fight.
Bennett declined to comment about the substance of Friday's meeting. A commission official told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday no decision had been made whether to permit the fight as the investigation continued.
Gomez has repeated Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions want to "fully cooperate, 100%," and said he didn't ask if the session would bring a resolution to the matter.
"They told us to go to the office in Las Vegas, and that's where we're going to go," Gomez said while sitting ringside at his super-featherweight prospect Ryan Garcia's bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Gomez said Alvarez will not have to attend the meeting after he said Alvarez provided sworn testimony under oath to the commission two weeks ago.
Loeffler did not immediately respond to questions about the meeting.
