Victorville's Ryan Garcia embraces boxing life, millennial-style

Out of the ring, he says, "I don't respond to everything" on social media. "The ones that go all out with an essay, I'll reach out and let them know how much I appreciate the support. I can't pay too much attention to that because the girls are going to be there, man, and I'm trying to get somewhere so far that I can't even look back. I'm not worried about that right now like I'm worried about [boxing] belts … that's all I've ever wanted since I've been a kid.