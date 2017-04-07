Six boxing prospects to keep an eye on

The showcase of standout Olympic boxing products began impressively last month with the St. Patrick’s Day debut of Ireland’s Michael Conlan at a sold-out Madison Square Garden Theater.

It continues Sunday at L.A. Live’s the Novo as U.S. standout Karlos Balderas and Mexico’s Olympic bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez open their pro careers on the undercard of a Fox Sports 1-televised card headlined by Riverside’s Josesito Lopez.

Later this month at StubHub Center, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson makes his debut on the undercard of a pay-per-view card featuring three world-title bouts.

Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire takes a closer look at six prospects to watch:

1. Michael Conlan — Ireland | Super-Bantamweight

The 2012 bronze medalist whose Rio de Janeiro Games were spoiled by a controversial decision by the judges stole the show by making obscene gestures to the judges and tweeting his disdain at Russian President Vladimir Putin. And Conlan’s third-round knockout of Tim Ibarra last month was a festive event that included an eventful walk-in with UFC champion Conor McGregor. Promoter Bob Arum says he’s pointing Conlan’s second date to May 12 at the new MGM resort in Maryland.

2. Shakur Stevenson — U.S. | Super-Bantamweight

The Olympic silver medalist is only 19, but he has a strong understanding of how to build his profile by uniting with veteran promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank and retaining light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward as his co-manager. Stevenson’s debut on the April 22 StubHub card will gain notice and he’s already planning a showdown in years to come against Conlan.

3. Karlos Balderas — U.S. | Lightweight

His relentless style made him the most sought-after recruit by American promoters, according to the man who landed him, Richard Schaefer of L.A.-based Ringstar Sports. The Santa Maria product, who’s formally changing his name from Carlos “to be different,” will be profiled frequently in Los Angeles, which Schaefer believes is overdue to have another high-profile fighter.

4. Misael Rodriguez — Mexico | Junior-Middleweight

The Olympic bronze medalist oozes personality and, better than that, he’s a risk-taking, knockout-seeking puncher. Managed by featherweight champion Abner Mares, Rodriguez said he’s under orders to tone down his reckless amateur fighting style as a pro due to the more experienced competition wearing lighter gloves. Raised in Mexico City, he says he fully embraces his country’s fighting heritage and seeks to build his audience in that spirit.

(Tie) 5. Eimantas Stanionis — Lithuania | Welterweight; Fazliddin Gaibnazarov — Uzbekistan | Junior-Lightweight

Both will require heavy lifting by their respective promoters, Schaefer and Arum, to gain audience traction, but it starts with skills. Stanionis, also on the Novo card Sunday, is knocking out Miguel Cotto’s pro sparring partners at Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, according to Stanionis’ trainer Freddie Roach. Gaibnazarov, meanwhile, will debut on Saturday’s Maryland card headlined by super-featherweight Vasyl Lomachenko and Arum can’t stop touting the Muslim fighter.

