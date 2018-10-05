Canelo Alvarez will fight again Dec. 15 against Rocky Fielding

Canelo Alvarez announced on social media Friday that he’ll fight Dec. 15 for the secondary super-middleweight belt of England’s Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden.
The bout gives new two-belt middleweight champion Alvarez a second fight this year after enduring a six-month suspension.
In choosing the obscure Fielding, however, he meets a man who was a first-round knockout victim to recent World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight champion Callum Smith in 2015, reducing the bout to a showcase event.
Fielding is promoted by Eddie Hearn, who has a close relationship with the steaming service DAZN, but HBO has expressed interest in televising the bout before it bows out of televising the sport at the end of the year.
No decision on television has been finalized, said a spokesman for Alvarez’s promoter.