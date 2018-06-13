Deadline is noon Wednesday for Golovkin to accept a 42 1/2% cut to fight Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez’s promoters have given Gennady Golovkin a noon deadline on Wednesday to decide if he wants to stage a Sept. 15 rematch with Alvarez for a 42½% purse split.
“I’m waiting to hear from GGG,” Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler texted the Los Angele Times on Tuesday evening.
Last week, unbeaten, two-belt middleweight champion Golovkin backed off his stance for a 50-50 purse split after Alvarez’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, said he would pursue a bout with former secondary champion Daniel Jacobs instead.
Golovkin responded by saying he’d be willing to fight 45%, which is still better than the sub-40% deal he accepted to defend his belt against Alvarez in September 2017.
That bout ended in a controversial draw, and Mexico’s Alvarez doomed the scheduled May 5 rematch by submitting two positive samples in February for the banned substance clenbuterol.
Golovkin opted to fight anyway, settling for about $20 million less than what he was going to earn for Alvarez to knock out Vanes Martirosyan in the second round at StubHub Center for a $1 million guarantee.
His resentment toward Alvarez resulted in him ordering promoter Loeffler to press for a 50-50 deal, which Alvarez rejected.
Now, the deadline, with the more popular former two-division champion Alvarez earning 57½% awaits.