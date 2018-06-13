No deal on Golovkin-Alvarez rematch; sides are "still trying"

Gennady Golovkin’s principles are proving to be more important than his bank balance. The unbeaten middleweight champion on Wednesday balked at accepting a 42.5% cut of a rematch with Canelo Alvarez.
“Still trying,” Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler told The Times in a text message a few minutes after an Alvarez camp-imposed noon PDT deadline to strike an agreement.
Golovkin has told Loeffler that he wants 45% of the purse for a Sept. 15 bout with Alvarez, a former two-division champion.
The Wednesday deadline was installed by Eric Gomez, president of Alvarez’s promoter, Golden Boy, after Golovkin backed off his original demand for a 50-50 split.
The 42.5% cut would have positioned Golovkin to earn more than he did when he fought Alvarez to a draw last September. That fight generated a $27-million live gate and 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.
Golovkin sought a bigger cut with Alvarez this time because he lost a huge payday earlier this year when a bout they had set for May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had to be scrapped when Alvarez was suspended after submitting two positive samples for the banned substance clenbuterol.
Golovkin was then stripped of his International Boxing Federation belt when he fought Vanes Martirosyan at StubHub Center on May 5 instead of taking a mandatory bout with Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Golovkin earned $1 million for the Martirosyan fight, a fraction of what he would have earned against Alvarez.
Alvarez’s suspension runs through Aug. 17. Oscar De La Hoya, the Golden Boy chairman, said Golovkin’s original 50-50 demand for a September fight was unacceptable, so he launched talks to have Alvarez face World Boxing Assn. middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs instead.
Jacobs, who lost a unanimous decision to Golovkin in March 2017, this week was named by the International Boxing Federation as the mandatory title opponent of Derevyanchenko.
If a deal for a rematch with Golovkin dies, Golden Boy will seek another big-money opponent for Alvarez.
Among the options areWorld Boxing Organization champion Billy Joe Saunders, unbeaten former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo or a venture in Japan to meet Ryoto Murata.