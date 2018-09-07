Golovkin-Canelo II is a grudge match of possibly historic proportions

“I find it very insulting that they can try to sweep it under the rug — not just Canelo’s team and Canelo — but there’s other people who are trying, and it shouldn’t be swept under the rug,” Sanchez said of the suspension. “This is very serious, not only for this fight but for this sport and for all the other kids that are in this sport. When somebody gets hurt, we start looking at things. Why wait until then? He tested positive and I’m not going to let him forget about it. I’m going to keep mentioning it.”