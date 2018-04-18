Gennady Golovkin-Vanes Martirosyan May 5 bout at StubHub Center is a done deal

"I was on the bench because of boxing politics, but was in the gym waiting and praying for this and God gave me the opportunity," said Martirosyan, who is trained in Glendale by Ronda Rousey's former coach Edmond Tarverdyan. "I'm going to take full advantage of this fight. It's not about money. It's about my boxing story and what type of fighter I am. I never back down and give 100%. This will be my best camp. I will win. I already know.