MMA rankings: It was a good month for Ryan Bader

It was a fairly eventful month for the light-heavyweight division. Ryan Bader knocked King Mo Lawal out of the rankings with a 15-second knockout victory. The fight took place at heavyweight but both men are more natural light heavyweights and are likely to continue to compete there in the coming years. Phil Davis picked up a head kick knockout win over Linton Vassell to improve to 6-1 in Bellator. Finally, Dominick Reyes improved to 3-0 in the UFC with a quick TKO over Jared Cannonier and could soon find himself fighting top 10 opposition.