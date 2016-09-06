'I’m not in here to mess around': WBC champ Carlos Cuadras ready for Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez

In a serious business, Carlos Cuadras has maintained a jovial demeanor.

Mexico’s World Boxing Council super-flyweight champion, Cuadras (35-0-1, 27 knockouts) on Saturday makes his seventh title defense, this time against unbeaten flyweight world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua.

“I’m the champion at 115. He came with a challenge. I accepted,” Cuadras said matter-of-factly Tuesday at the final news conference before the HBO-televised bout at the Forum. “I know to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Cuadras, 28, who lives in Huntington Park, is well aware of the gravity of the situation. Gonzalez (45-0, 38 knockouts) is seeking his fourth world title.

“He’s a strong fighter, puts a lot of pressure on you,” Cuadras said. “I’ve never fought a guy like this. I know that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cuadras has leaned on his good humor as he’s trained for the biggest fight of his life, bringing a bottle of Nestle chocolate milk to the opening news conference and joking around, routinely beaming his smile when the fighters appeared at Dodger Stadium earlier this week.

He has drawn comparisons from longtime boxing men to good-spirited countryman Jorge Arce.

“I love being in the ring. I love boxing. I enjoy it,” Cuadras said. “Sometimes, I think others don’t enjoy it as much as I do. That helps me. I’ve been like this since I was a kid.

“I’m just having fun with the sport. It’s not my intention to get in his head, but if it bothers him, I’m OK with that. I’m not in here to mess around. I’m here to fight and win.”

Cuadras said with his power punching and boxing skills, he is confident of enduring “12 hard rounds,” staving off Gonzalez’s pressure to win.

“I think positive,” Cuadras said, pointing to his defeat of hard-hitting Luis Concepcion during his string of title defenses. “It’s going to be an explosive fight. I’m ready: counter, movement, win.

“The fact that Concepcion hit me so hard … I doubt this guy can hit as hard.”

