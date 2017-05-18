Miguel Berchelt makes first title defense against former champion Takashi Miura July 15 at Forum

Mexico’s new super-featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt will make the first defense of his World Boxing Council title on July 15 against former champion Takashi Miura of Japan at the Forum.
Golden Boy Promotions also announced the HBO Boxing After Dark card will include a World Boxing Assn. super-featherweight title defense by Panama’s Jezreel Corrales (21-0, eight knockouts) against Robinson Castellanos, a 12-loss challenger who upset Cuba’s Yuriorkis Gamboa May 5 in Las Vegas.
Light-heavyweight Joe Smith Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs), who sent former two-division world champion Bernard Hopkins to retirement by knocking him out through the ropes in December at the Forum, will return to meet Sullivan Barrera (19-1, 14 KOs).
Berchelt stunned former champion Francisco Vargas by stopping him in the 11th round in January at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, extending his knockout streak to 10.
In Miura, he meets the former champion who lost his belt to Vargas in the 2015 Boxing Writers Assn. of America fight of the year in Las Vegas. On the January card, Miura elevated to mandatory challenger by stopping Mickey Roman in the 12th round.
Tickets priced $25-$125 go on sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster and the Forum.
Twitter: @latimespugmire