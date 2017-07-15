Anthony Joshua's promoter might be seeking Nov. 11 rematch with Wladimir Klitschko in Las Vegas

British fight promoter Eddie Hearn has inquired about the process of gaining a promoter’s license in Nevada amid speculation he’ll bring the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko rematch to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s believed Hearn is eyeing a Nov. 11 fight date for what would be Joshua’s anticipated U.S. debut. Hearn toured the arena earlier this week.

While Klitschko, the former long-reigning heavyweight champion, has yet to confirm he’ll exercise his rematch clause to meet Joshua, it’s considered a strong possibility that decision will be a yes in the near future.

“There’s just too much money,” said a fight official aware of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Joshua, a two-belt unbeaten champion, recovered from getting knocked down in the sixth round and repeated his fifth-round knockdown of Klitschko in a compelling 11th round, landing heavy blows that led to a technical knockout in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in April.

Joshua, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has brought significant worldwide attention back to the heavyweight division since his countryman Lennox Lewis reigned with a knockout of Mike Tyson and a triumph over Vitali Klitschko at Staples Center .

Hearn hasn’t yet submitted an application to promote the bout in Nevada, according to Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett, but Hearn has expressed interest in how to do so,.

He communicated the fight date to at least one boxing official. The new Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL do not play at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 11.

