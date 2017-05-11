UFC pauses Georges St-Pierre's return; Bisping to fight Yoel Romero

Georges St-Pierre’s comeback has been postponed until 2018, UFC President Dana White said, moving middleweight champion Michael Bisping to instead defend his belt against No. 1 contender Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in Las Vegas.

White reported Wednesday that England’s Orange County trained Bisping, who hasn’t fought since a grueling first title defense against Dan Henderson in October, would fight Cuba’s Romero (12-1).

Romero is on an 8-0 run that includes victories over former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida and Brazil’s Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Yoel “doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot,” White told Fox Sports Australia. “He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line, he’s the No.1-ranked guy in the world.”

Meanwhile, White told the Los Angeles Times, “GSP won’t fight until next year,” in a recent text message.

While former long-reigning welterweight champion St-Pierre was working to coordinate the timing of his comeback to a four-month window required for U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug screening, the UFC was on hold.

Asked specifically why St-Pierre is not ready, White told The Times, “I have no clue. We had a press conference [for a Bisping-St-Pierre fight in March] and the guy still isn’t ready to fight.”

The talkative, 38-year-old Bisping (31-7) engaged St-Pierre in an entertaining dialogue at their news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and while the former champion’s return would’ve elevated the bout to main-event status for UFC 213, Romero’s success is also worthy.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire