Demetrious Johnson and Amanda Nunes didn't toe UFC line and are consigned to Canada

UFC 215, otherwise known as the toll for occupying Dana White’s doghouse, takes place Saturday night in the Canadian outpost of Edmonton, a few weeks after the most successful venture ever involving a fighter in the organization.

How will sales for this $59.95 pay-per-view event fare after all that money on Conor McGregor has been spent?

That’s what savvy businessman White will let his flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, and women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, observe after they did things their way earlier this summer.

If you missed it, Johnson resisted White’s interest in assigning Johnson’s pursuit of a record 11th consecutive title defense against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw — the former Cal State Fullerton wrestler awaiting a Nov. 4 title shot at bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Instead, Johnson (26-2-1) sought little-known, third-rated flyweight Ray Borg (11-2), even though Borg lost last year to even-lesser-known Justin Scoggins.

Nunes (14-4) topped Johnson’s disobedience by following her coach’s suggestion and her own hunch that the sinus sickness she suffered with on the morning of her UFC 213 main event on July 8 in Las Vegas was too severe to fight with, scrapping her main event against top contender Valentina Shevchenko and leaving the UFC to offer refunds.

White vented that Nunes wouldn’t be placed in another main event, and has followed through by placing her rematch with Shevchenko below Johnson, who last fought in Kansas City in a UFC on Fox headliner.

“Don’t worry about it, we’re past it now,” Johnson chirped when asked about the details of his anti-Dillashaw stance with White. “That’s how I feel.

“You just stand up and tell them how you feel, which I did. … It’s [about] being on the same playing field as your peers.”

From the standpoint of bickering with White, Johnson can now count himself on equal footing with UFC champions of the past, including Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and Tito Ortiz, who have also feuded with the boss.

The problem for 125-pound champion Johnson is that he’s not on the same ground as those fighters when it comes to drawing power. Even this bid to pass Silva’s title-defense record hasn’t much moved the masses.

“Obviously, I want [my fights] to sell. I hope it does 6.5 million buys,” Johnson said of the number White floated about McGregor’s Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. before Showtime corrected White and placed buys in the 4-million range.

“But I can only control so much. All I control is training my [rear] off and when it comes time to [fight], hope everything works out. If the UFC wants to market this or that or whatever, that’s up to the UFC and the higher-ups. If I sit here and wonder and twiddle my fingers — ‘What am I going to do?’ — I’m not focusing on myself and being the best fighter in the world.”

Nunes, meanwhile, is seeking to clean up her mess with White by repeatedly explaining her withdrawal and vowing for a quick return to the dominant form that earned her first-round, pay-per-view main-event victories over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey last year after she defeated Shevchenko by decision in March 2016.

“I wasn’t feeling good in the morning and my coach told me not to fight. I knew it’d be rescheduled, and here we are now,” Nunes said. “I worked too hard in my career to put my belt on the line when I’m not feeling good. Why do I have to step in the cage?”

Anyway, Nunes said, she feels Johnson is deserving of this main event as a showcase for his skills, which have him ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on UFC.com.

“What [White] said didn’t bother me at all. My money is going to be the same,” Nunes said. “The most important thing I can do is beat this girl [Shevchenko] in front of me — first fight of the night, or last — and I know in my next show, I’m going to be in the main event.”

What it came down to in July, Nunes said, was upholding her responsibility as part of “the big team” that is the UFC, an obligation to perform only when feeling her best to sustain the momentum that women’s fighting has gained from the Rousey era through hers, as Nunes confronts Shevchenko in what is likely her most difficult fight yet.

“Everybody has things to say, and I’m not going to be mad at [White] for giving his opinion,” Nunes said. “He’s my boss. I’m not going to fight with the person who’s feeding me. I respect him as a boss. I’m going to prove to him that I’m the best and move forward with my career.

“I’ll take on whatever challenge life gives me, and Valentina will be that next challenge.”

UFC 215

Main Event: Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) vs. No. 3 Ray Borg (11-2) for Johnson’s flyweight belt

When: Saturday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Television: Pay-per-view ($59.95) begins at 7 p.m. Pacific; four preliminary undercard fights on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m.

Undercard: Amanda Nunes (14-4) vs. No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko (14-2) for Nunes’ women’s bantamweight belt; No. 6 Neil Magny (19-6) vs. No. 10 Rafael dos Anjos (26-9), welterweights; No. 10 Ilir Latifi (13-5) vs. No. 13 Tyson Pedro (6-0), light-heavyweights; No. 8 Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. No. 14 Gilbert Melendez (22-6), featherweights

