Unified front allows Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic to make big fight and big money

“Look, UFC is not trying to … underpay guys intentionally — it’s a business,” Cormier said. “When you can bring a fight that will make money, they are more than happy to work with you and pay you what you think you should get paid. It wasn’t that hard of a negotiation. It was, ‘This is going to sell. We’re going to do our job. We’ll have a massive gate. We are going to make money.’