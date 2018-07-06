Unified front allows Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic to make big fight and big money

It was a valuable stance Daniel Cormier and his opponent Stipe Miocic made to the UFC earlier this year when the idea of Saturday’s super-fight of champions was proposed.
“We didn’t hold back from the fact that I’ve always done and been exactly what the UFC needed me to be,” Cormier, 39, said.
In a year of pay-per-view fight cards hurt by absences — which continued at this week’s UFC 226 with the withdrawal of featherweight champion Max Holloway to concussion-like effects — Cormier stamped this event as his opportunity to cash in for a career of reliability.
“I’ve always been there,” Cormier (20-1) said. “When you put in all that goodwill, it’s easy for people to stand by you when it’s time to negotiate.”
Nine of 14 UFC pay-per-views since last July’s event have been disrupted by the loss of a main- or co-main event fighter or a former champion.
Two years ago, Cormier said his purse took a $1-million hit when Jon Jones tested positive for a banned substance on International Fight Week, and he accepted a last-minute replacement bout against veteran former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, a bout dominated by Cormier’s Olympic wrestling skill.
According to the Nevada Athletic Commission, Miocic is expected to earn $750,000 and Cormier $500,000 as a base purse before any percentages of the pay-per-view buys.
“So it was just, ‘If we’re going to do this, we need to make sure we’re both taken care of financially and that we both can make big money doing it,’ ” Cormier said of his union with Miocic.
“It shouldn’t be that we’re fighting just for the sake of fighting. It was going to be us fighting for the heavyweight title and making money that was in line with two guys in a super-fight. It’s the biggest fight UFC can make now, and we got paid accordingly.”
Miocic (18-2) has made no secret of his prior distaste for his pay even as he established a new record for most consecutive successful title defenses (three) on a card with Cormier in January. Now, he says he’s “100% happy.”
“Look, UFC is not trying to … underpay guys intentionally — it’s a business,” Cormier said. “When you can bring a fight that will make money, they are more than happy to work with you and pay you what you think you should get paid. It wasn’t that hard of a negotiation. It was, ‘This is going to sell. We’re going to do our job. We’ll have a massive gate. We are going to make money.’
“When you can say that and say it with confidence, the organization will pay you what you expect.”
The validity of Cormier’s pitch was underlined by Holloway’s team citing the fighter’s slurred speech, altered vision and drowsiness while withdrawing from an anticipated showdown with unbeaten, No. 1-rated featherweight Brian Ortega of Harbor City.
After weighing in Friday at 246 pounds — 41 more than his light-heavyweight limit — the onus is now on Cormier to back up his promise of entertaining action that included a boastful taunt about Miocic at Wednesday’s public workout.
“The heavyweights don’t move like us. They can’t go as hard as me,” Cormier said. “I haven’t lost a wrestling match, a fight or a round at heavyweight. And Stipe Miocic is the guy who’s supposed to do it? I’m your new champion, Daniel Cormier.”
Cormier originally stood as Strikeforce heavyweight champion, but when the UFC purchased, then folded that operation, Cormier vowed never to fight his then-UFC-heavyweight-champion stablemate in San Jose, Cain Velasquez, and moved to light-heavyweight, becoming champion with four title victories.
With the added weight, “I believe I carry more power in the heavyweight division. I move better and my cardio is better because I train harder and I’m not worried about weight management.”
Cormier expects that to pay dividends in a five-round fight in which he plans to out-wrestle Miocic and dodge “the only way he can beat me,” with a power punch.
“The longer I wrestle, the more extended the grappling is, the better it is for me,” Cormier said. “Stipe’s fighting style will lend to me getting within range. He does a lot of work on the inside. He doesn’t land knockout punches at range, and because he’s had so much success doing that, he’ll try to do that to me and he’ll be vulnerable.”
Victory would make slight underdog Cormier only the second simultaneous two-belt champion in UFC history after Conor McGregor did so in 2016.
“It’d mean everything, how something I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams came true,” Cormier said. “It would be unbelievable.”
Just like the paycheck.
UFC 226
Main event: Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs. light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (20-1) for Miocic’s heavyweight belt
When/where: Saturday, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Television: Pay-per-view begins at 7 p.m. Pacific; preliminaries on FS1 at 5 p.m. Pacific
Undercard: No. 1 Francis Ngannou (11-2) vs. No. 5 Derrick Lewis (19-5), heavyweights; No. 14 Paul Felder (15-3) vs. Mike Perry (14-3), welterweights; No. 9 Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs. No. 12 Anthony Pettis (20-7), lightweights; Gokhan Saki (1-1) vs. Khalil Rountree (7-3), light-heavyweights