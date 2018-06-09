UFC 227 will host Demetrius Johnson's return against Henry Cejudo

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will return from shoulder surgery Aug. 4 at UFC 227 at Staples Center to fight former Olympic gold-medal wrestler Henry Cejudo in a co-main event.
The UFC announced Saturday that Johnson (27-2-1) will seek to extend his record streak of consecutive title victories to 13 in his first fight since October 2017, when he pulled off a highlight maneuver to submit challenger Ray Borg in the fifth round.
UFC President Dana White sought to make a bout between former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz as the co-main at Staples Center, but the deal has not materialized.
Another fight White eyed, between former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former light-heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, was undone by an injury to Rockhold.
In Cejudo (12-2), Johnson meets a fighter he knocked out in the first round in 2016. But the No. 2-rated flyweight rallied last year with victories over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis to earn the title shot.
The card will be headlined by the bantamweight-title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw of Anaheim and once-beaten former champion Cody Garbrandt. The pair trained together in Sacramento but now have a contentious relationship.
Dillashaw sought to fight Johnson in a super-fight between two champions, but Johnson failed to come to terms.
Johnson has dominated his division, and the calls for him to move up in weight or meet a stiffer challenge will continue to amplify should he handle Cejudo once again.