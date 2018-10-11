Derrick Lewis, the clown prince of the UFC, has a main-event shot at Daniel Cormier

Derrick Lewis’ run of comic wizardry in his post-fight octagon interviews has made him the clown prince of the UFC.
Or maybe they’ll be crowning him king.
Houston’s Lewis (21-5) emerged this week as an unlikely main-event entrant in UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden against two-division champion Daniel Cormier this week following his stunning knockout of Russia’s Alexander Volkov on Saturday night at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.
Before a card that became best remembered for the post-victory bedlam created by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s octagon exit and pursuit of a trash-talking team member of the conquered Conor McGregor, Lewis had stolen the show.
Well-versed in playing possum and waiting for his opening to unleash the beast known as his right hand, No. 2-ranked Lewis was trailing Volkov on all three scorecards as the final seconds of his pay-per-view fight ticked away.
“I’ve been in that situation three or four times before where I’m losing the fight — the fight seems almost over with — and I knew I had to finish him and stop playing possum as much,” Lewis told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday night. “I throw so hard because I sit and wait for that perfect moment. I know I only need one punch to knock any guy out. One thing I have over most guys is I have a lot of heart.”
Those other comebacks have occurred during Lewis’ impressive run of nine victories in his past 10 fights over the last three years, with seven by knockout.
“I have three corner guys, and I like to hear them tell me every minute of the fight, and in the last 30 seconds, they tell me every 10 seconds,” he said. “That’s why I tried to end the fight the way I did.”
That cannon shot struck Volkov flush on the jaw, knocking the 6-foot-7 strongman to the canvas. There, Lewis pounded him with finishing punches to the head and as Volkov appeared to be unconscious and just 11 seconds remained, the referee waved the fight over.
UFC interviewer Joe Rogan later listened as Lewis spoke of doing Donald Trump a favor by showing that a big American can handle a big Russian, and Rogan noticed that Lewis had taken off his shorts. Lewis quipped candidly, “my [crotch] is hot.”
The obvious question that looms for a title fight that could extend from the normal three five-minute rounds to five rounds is whether Lewis will explore a better cooling device for himself.
“I’ll be good down there … my corner will bring me extra ice to the octagon to keep me cool,” cracked Lewis, whose title shot against Cormier (21-1) replaces a women’s flyweight title fight previously given the Nov. 3 main event.
Lewis seems to have a zinger ready for any situation. One time, octagon interviewer Brian Stann noticed Lewis was holding his side and wondered if perhaps the fighter had taken some damage from a Travis Browne kick. “I’m not hurting,” Lewis explained. He just had to visit the toilet.
Lewis also once said a heavy run of fights at the time had left him in a bad spot with his family, so he informed the UFC, “I don’t want to hear nothing about no fighting in the next three months … . With all the training and the sex I’ve been getting, my body needs the time off.”
Clearly, there are no secrets with Lewis.
“I know I’m the least technical guy in the sport. Most of the champions or guys at the top are real martial artists .… I don’t look at myself as a martial artist at all,” Lewis said.
“And I’m not disciplined like everyone else. I train only 30 minutes to an hour a day. For Cormier, I’ll train three to four hours .… I’m really just a bar brawler — drink alcohol and start swinging on anyone.”
Because he’s so genuine, Lewis has become one of the UFC’s most beloved athletes, a position enhanced last year when he drove his truck into Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Houston to rescue an estimated 100 people in one morning-to-late-night shift. Hungry, he told ESPN he was “barbecuing,” then heading to nearby Beaumont the next day.
Asked if he feels that adoration, Lewis said, “Not at all. I don’t look at stuff like that. I don’t do that stuff to make people like me. I just feel like if my family is happy, then I’m good. Everyone outside my family is up and down and wishy-washy.”
He was thrilled to sign for the Cormier fight Monday.
“It’s perfect timing. They let me know just in time before I started partying too hard. It had been so long since I’d had a beer,” Lewis said after weighing in at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds Friday.
Can he defeat Cormier, a former Olympic wrestler?
“I don’t fear anyone. I’ve fought big wrestlers who kept trying to take me down,” Lewis said. “I had my moment on them. And as soon as I have my moment in this fight, I will capitalize on it and not hold anything back. You’ve just got to weather the storm and wait for your moment.”
An upset could launch Lewis to a lucrative likely 2019 fight against former heavyweight champion and WWE performer Brock Lesnar.
“I’m making Hollywood money now,” Lewis said. “And I’m doing this sport for money. To be a legend? No. To be famous? No. If they get me a movie deal, I’ll be happy, but people will forget about me as soon as the fight’s over.”
Never.