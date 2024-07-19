Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt during fiery RNC speech: ‘Let Trumpamania run wild’

Hulk Hogan tore off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance muscle tank underneath during his speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

Hulk Hogan’s wrestling days may be behind him, but the all-American persona he brought to the ring is going strong.

The six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion took the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to endorse former President Trump, whom he called a friend of more than 35 years. During his speech, Hogan also pronounced the Republican presidential nominee — and WWE Hall of Famer — a “hero” and “gladiator.”

“When I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden getting ready to win another world title,” said Hogan, born Terry Bollea, in kicking off his speech. “But what I found out was I was in a room of real Americans, brother.” (Thus arrived the first of many references to Hogan’s longtime entrance theme, “Real American.”)

The WWE in 2015 terminated its contract with Hogan after it was reported that he had been videotaped using a racial slur. That year, the wrestling star told TMZ he had no “hard feelings” toward the organization — and expressed a desire to be Trump’s running mate. Still, Hogan on Thursday gave his blessing to vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, calling the Republican ticket “the greatest tag team” he’d ever seen.

Then, when he broached Saturday’s attempted assassination of Trump, Hogan went full-throttle on the theatrics.

Tearing his shirt to reveal a MAGA-red Trump-Vance muscle tank underneath, he cried, “Let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again.” Trump blew him a kiss .

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics, but after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent,” Hogan said. “I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I’m proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.”

Hogan went on to laud Trump for his commitment to running for office despite his dual impeachments and criminal and civil cases: “I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.”

He capped off his endorsement with a play on his catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”

“Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?” he roared, to the crowd’s delight.

But Hogan was only the first of two sports-entertainment figureheads to take the RNC stage Thursday night.

Later in the evening, at Trump’s personal request, Dana White, president and chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, introduced the presidential nominee, calling him a “fighter” and “real American badass.”

“I’m in the tough-guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life,” White said.

Trump then addressed the RNC’s 50,000 attendees — many of whom had donned ear bandages to match his own.

“Together, we will save this country, we will restore the republic, and we will usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people so truly deserve,” he said.