Vanes Martirosyan watched Ronda Rousey's rise to fame, now ready for his turn against Gennady Golovkin

Just by accepting the HBO-televised fight that will include former four-division champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and women's unified welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (32-0, nine KOs) on the card, Golovkin is risking the International Boxing Federation belt he won in 2015. The IBF will decide this week whether to strip Golovkin for not fighting his mandatory opponent. And he has further pressure in looking ahead, trying to defeat Martirosyan impressively to ensure Alvarez won't have wiggle room to escape a September rematch.