Staples Center the top contender to host Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight title bout

Staples Center has emerged as the leading venue to stage a Dec. 1 heavyweight title fight between unbeaten champion Deontay Wilder and England’s former champion Tyson Fury, the Los Angeles Times has learned.
In a move affirming the Southland’s fervent boxing interest and its ability to draw Hollywood celebrities, Wilder’s powerful co-manager, Al Haymon, has turned to the Los Angeles arena because of scheduling conflicts for venues in Las Vegas and New York. Staples has previously staged two heavyweight bouts featuring Vitali Klitschko.
A decision on the venue could be reached as soon as the end of the week, with the hope that the matter will be settled by Oct. 1. The fight will be a Showtime pay-per-view event.
Wilder (40-0, 39 knockouts), the World Boxing Council champion from Alabama, hoped to fight England’s three-belt champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) this fall, but Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, balked in favor of a mandatory title defense against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Wilder did the next best thing and landed the enigmatic Fury (27-0, 19 KOs).
Fury won three heavyweight belts from long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but soon after got into substance abuse trouble, blowing up in weight before returning to fight two nondescript opponents this year.