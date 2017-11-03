Deontay Wilder looks ahead to Anthony Joshua even as Saturday rematch with Bermane Stiverne awaits

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder is reeling from a third potential opponent being removed from a fight because of a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

So forgive his mistrust of things when Anthony Joshua is raised as a possible 2018 opponent.

“He doesn’t sound like he’s confident about the fight,” World Boxing Council champion Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) said of England’s two-belt world-champion Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs).

“When have you heard him say, ‘I can’t wait for that fight?’ I don’t think he wants to fight at all. I think he’d rather throw that belt in the garbage can than fight Deontay Wilder.”

Joshua did say in a conference call with U.S. reporters before defeating Carlos Takam by 10th-round technical knockout Oct. 28 that the only fight that makes sense in 2018 is a date with Wilder.

“OK, but he also says he needs more time, that maybe it happens in ’20,” Wilder said. “They’re making excuses about the size, about not having it in America. … Each and every time it gets closer and closer, he gets more nervous and things start coming out.”

Wilder has non-Joshua business to take care of Saturday night when he meets Bermane Stiverne (25-2-1, 21 KOs) on Showtime from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Stiverne lost his belt to Wilder by unanimous decision in January 2015. He is the only foe to have not been knocked out by Wilder, 32, of Alabama.

“He’s still the gatekeeper to this ‘mega-fight’ that everyone wants to see,” Wilder said.

Stiverne became the challenger when Cuba’s Luis Ortiz tested positive for a banned substance.

“When I got that call and heard the bad news, it was like my heart just fell in my stomach. I was so disappointed,” Wilder said. “I got stressed out. The third time! But I’ve overcome that. I picked myself up, dusted myself off and I’m here, ready to go.”

Wilder said he doesn’t believe Stiverne has improved since their first meeting.

“How? He hasn’t done nothing. He talks about all this training, but you can’t believe him. Look at all the things he said the first time, and nothing came to pass, not one thing,” Wilder said.

“The only thing he got right is that I didn’t knock him out. So now I want to get him out of there. I want to knock him out so I can say there’s no man I fought that I didn’t knock out. And if we’re getting closer to the unification, then I can say I’ve got every guy too.”

Wilder’s push for Joshua is for the Brit to fight him in the U.S. Joshua has drawn 90,000 to Wembley Stadium and more than 75,000 to a soccer stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in his past two bouts.

“No matter what he has going on in his country, America will always be the mecca of boxing. You’ll always make the most money here,” Wilder said.

“His country is the size of Texas, and if he’s selling out stadiums, how much are you selling the tickets for? Show the real numbers. Like Lennox Lewis has said, ‘It’s all good and dandy, but no one really knows him here.’ If he wants to be the big icon in boxing, he’s got to come to America. Grow a pair and accept the challenge.”

Wilder said the frustration with the PED-stained opponents has only heightened his urgency to get to Joshua sooner, especially knowing that Joshua’s deal with Showtime ends after his next fight.

“I’m on a mission. The passion and drive I have for this sport, and the things that have gone in my career, it intensifies them even more,” Wilder said. “I’m always confident about any fighter, and I’m going to prove who I say I am. I’m the champ, one of the kings, and I’ll soon be the only king.”

