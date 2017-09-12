Chargers rookie Koo impressed, even though his potential tying kick was blocked

Chargers rookie kicker Younghoe Koo already had won over fans before he took the field.

They loved he was one of just a handful of Korean-born players to make it in pro football. They loved his name. They loved his backflip trick kick. They loved his story.

And, Monday night in Denver, it was about to get a perfect ending.

With five seconds left, Koo walked on the field and drilled a 44-yard field goal — a huge kick in a huge moment that ultimately didn’t count. Right before the ball was snapped, Denver coach Vance Joseph had called timeout, meaning the kick would need to be redone.

Koo didn’t make the second kick. He didn’t really miss it, either.

Denver attacked rookie guard Dan Feeney, sending two players at him. The pressure forced Feeney to swing open like a door, allowing Broncos lineman Shelby Harris into the backfield where he deflected the kick. On the waved-off kick, Feeney handled the double team just fine.

The Chargers lost — 24-21 — but in defeat they found even more confidence in their new kicker.

“I was impressed with his poise on the sidelines. I mean, he did not flinch,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday. “I had no doubt he was going to make the first one and the second one. And he would have made the second one if it wasn’t blocked. He has ice in his veins. That’s what I like about this young man.”

Koo said he was prepared for the moment — prepared for his first kick to be iced. Even after the loss, he spoke with confidence that if Harris’ hand had been inches to the left or right, the kick would’ve split the uprights.

Following the loss, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said he was sure the second kick would’ve been good.

“I think he drilled the second one too,” Rivers said.

Koo’s confidence and his teammates’ reactions to him are part of the reason the team elected to go with Koo over Josh Lambo, the team’s kicker from the previous two seasons.

“You just watch him. You talk about body language — just watch his body language. He has a lot of swag,” Lynn said. “He’s very confident in his skills. His teammates believe in him. He’s a team builder. For a rookie, you don’t see that out of rookies a lot, especially at that position. A lot of times, kickers are a head case. But I guess this young man, he doesn’t know any better right now.”

The Chargers, who seem to be allergic to lopsided wins and losses, surely will have to count on Koo again, and when they do, players such as Tyrell Williams will lean on their experiences with the undrafted free agent.

“I saw he just had a demeanor like he was confident and he just knew he was going to make every kick,” Williams said. “I think definitely kickers have got to have that mind-set to come out there and know and not to be fearless.

“Like he said yesterday, it’s a kicker’s dream to come out there and have an opportunity like that, and I think he loved that opportunity. He knows he’s going to go in there and make it every time.”

Etc.

Lynn said the Chargers largely came out of their season opener injury-free. Rookie safety Rayshawn Jenkins is in the league’s concussion protocol. Jenkins is a key performer on the Chargers’ special-teams units. Starting guard Kenny Wiggins sprained his right ankle, but Lynn said it didn’t seem too serious. … Lynn said he thought the offensive line did a good enough job in run blocking, but he felt the team needed to improve on first down and third down. He also said the needed to do a better job of tackling. … Lynn said running back Melvin Gordon needs to do a better job of winning one-on-one battles with linebackers and safeties.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports