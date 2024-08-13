Luis Perez grew up a fan of Chargers, now big fans of their new, emerging quarterback

Chargers quarterback Luis Perez (11) should see plenty of action against the Rams on Saturday, but in what role?

Luis Perez, a Chula Vista native who grew up a lifelong Chargers fan, now finds himself donning the powder blue and potentially stepping into a starting role in the second week of the preseason.

“It’s awesome,” Perez said. “Wearing the Chargers’ uniform is a great feeling for myself and my family.”

The last week has been a whirlwind for the spring football veteran.

After signing with the Chargers, he attempted to absorb the playbook quickly, appeared in a preseason game just days later and now finds himself competing for the de facto starting quarterback position.

He and Easton Stick have been taking most of the practice snaps, in absence of injured starter Justin Herbert, as the Chargers prepare for a home preseason game Saturday against the Rams.

Admittedly, the preparation has been difficult but Perez isn’t letting the pressure get to him. He’s focused on continuous improvement.

“I don’t have nerves,” Perez said. “Right now, it’s just about preparation. When you’re prepared, you don’t feel nervous.”

The Chargers coaching staff has worked diligently to help Perez adapt to the playbook, which he says prepared him well for his debut Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Perez entered with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter and was given the green light to sling the ball. Although his performance wasn’t overly impressive, he completed five of 12 passes for 61 yards and finished as the team’s leading passer.

“I felt good,” Perez said. “The coaches did a great job preparing me.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been very hands-on with his quarterbacks. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jim Harbaugh has been very hands-on in helping Perez adjust, which Perez credits for getting him up to speed. Throughout this week’s practices, Harbaugh has continued to work closely with Perez.

Harbaugh’s experience and knowledge as a former NFL starter have been invaluable to Perez’s development, helping him improve his mechanics and instincts in reading defenses. Perez added that quarterbacks coach Shane Day’s meticulousness has been crucial in helping him learn the intricacies of each play.

Being in a quarterback room with Herbert, Stick and Max Duggan also has accelerated Perez’s development. He especially praised Herbert’s command of the offense and his high level of play, which Perez hopes to emulate as much as possible.

Advertisement

“They’ve done a great job helping me fall in line and showing me the ropes,” Perez said.

Perez also said that playing this spring was advantageous in preparation for his indoctrination to the Chargers, live action in the UFL making him game ready.

Perez has impressed offensive coordinator Greg Roman with his adaptability and quick grasp of the playbook.

“He’s got a lot to learn, a lot to catch up on,” Roman said. “But he feels the sense of urgency, and I’ve been really impressed by that.”

Over the last few days, the Chargers have continued to make several roster moves. On Tuesday, they signed linebackers Savion Jackson and Shaq Quarterman.

Jackson, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in May, spent the offseason with the Chargers. Quarterman, a former fourth-round pick in 2020, spent the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020 to 2023). Quarterman has recorded 29 career tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and 25 special-teams tackles in the regular season.

In corresponding moves, cornerback Chris Wilcox, who joined the Chargers’ practice squad in 2023, and tight end/fullback Ben Mason were waived.