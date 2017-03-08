Chargers agree to deal with safety Jahleel Addae

The Chargers have agreed to a deal to keep free-agent safety Jahleel Addae with the team for the near future.
Addae, the team’s starting strong safety, was a priority signing for the Chargers this off-season. The team also placed the franchise tag on edge rusher Melvin Ingram.
Addae, 27, has started 20 games over the last two seasons, playing his best football at the end of last season after returning from a broken clavicle.
ESPN reports the deal is worth more than $20 million over the next four seasons.
Addae has earned a reputation as a big hitter, though that’s come with plenty of controversy. He’s been fined for multiple hits on Kansas City’s Jeremy Maclin. And last season, Addae went low on a tackle and delivered a hit that led to Cecil Shorts tearing all three major knee ligaments.
Shorts said Addae’s hit wasn’t dirty.
Free agent contracts cannot officially be signed until Thursday.