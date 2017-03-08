Chargers agree to deal with safety Jahleel Addae

The Chargers have agreed to a deal to keep free-agent safety Jahleel Addae with the team for the near future.

Addae, the team’s starting strong safety, was a priority signing for the Chargers this off-season. The team also placed the franchise tag on edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

Addae, 27, has started 20 games over the last two seasons, playing his best football at the end of last season after returning from a broken clavicle.

ESPN reports the deal is worth more than $20 million over the next four seasons.

Addae has earned a reputation as a big hitter, though that’s come with plenty of controversy. He’s been fined for multiple hits on Kansas City’s Jeremy Maclin. And last season, Addae went low on a tackle and delivered a hit that led to Cecil Shorts tearing all three major knee ligaments.

Shorts said Addae’s hit wasn’t dirty.

Free agent contracts cannot officially be signed until Thursday.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

Daniel.Woike@latimes.com

@DanWoikeSports