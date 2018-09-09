Chargers dig deep hole, fall to Chiefs 38-28

Kansas City’s quarterback was making only his second career start.
The Chargers were flush with optimism after a 9-3 finish in 2017
And they were playing at home, even if StubHub Center isn’t the NFL’s most tilted venue.
The Chiefs won anyway 38-28. They beat the Chargers for the ninth consecutive time behind wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Hill caught seven passes for 169 yards and returned two punts for 95 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
Mahomes finished 15 of 27 for 256 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs opened an 18-point second-half lead and held on.
Philip Rivers passed for with 424 yards on a 34-of-51 effort. Both Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon had 100-yard receiving days.
Rivers, however, had one interception while his receivers had at least six drops. JJ Jones also had a third-quarter fumble off a punt return, setting up an easy Kansas City score.
The game was tight through the first two quarters, although the opening was shaky for the home team.
Trying to avoid a rough start for the second consecutive season — the Chargers were 0-4 a week into October a year ago — the offense started with a three-and-out. Then the special teams gave up a 91-yard touchdown.
Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill took Drew Kaser’s punt just inside the 10-yard line, avoided Craig Mager, the first Charger to arrive, and then sprinted past all the others A lunging Nick Dzubnar was the only one to really come close.
After the Chargers’ offense responded on its next possession to produce a 45-yard Caleb Sturgis field goal, Hill struck again, turning a quick pass over the middle from Patrick Mahomes into a 58-yard score.
This time, safety Jahleel Addae was the lone Charger who had a semi-legitimate shot at Hill, a player Charger cornerback Casey Hayward last week called “the fastest guy in the league, hands down.”
At that point, the Chargers had run 10 plays to Kansas City’s five, yet they trailed 14-3.
Before the first quarter was over, Sturgis would added a 39-yard field goal to make the score 14-6.
The Chargers then put together their first touchdown drive of the season, an impressive 12-play, 96-yard march that ended with Rivers hitting Austin Ekeler from 13 yards out.
Down 14-12, coach Anthony Lynn opted to go for a two-point conversion, Rivers unable to connect with Mike Williams.
The Chiefs went to 17-12 at halftime when Harrison Butker kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the second quarter.