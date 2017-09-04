Chargers re-sign backup quarterback Kellen Clemens

As expected, the Chargers re-signed quarterback Kellen Clemens on Monday, using the roster spot created by linebacker Denzel Perryman’s trip to the injured reserve.
Clemens, who has backed up starting quarterback Philip Rivers for the last three seasons, didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, though the plan was always to bring him back.
Clemens and Cardale Jones, whom the Chargers dealt for early in training camp, will play behind Rivers.
Perryman, who suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers’ preseason opener, underwent surgery to repair the injury. He can return to game action after Week 8, according to league rules.
The Chargers open the season on Sept. 11 in Denver.
