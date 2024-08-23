Roster spots are on the line as Chargers close preseason in Dallas

Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson tackles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal during their preseason game. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins is set to handle the lion’s share of the carries at running back heading into the season, but the competition for the third spot has intensified.

Apparently a two-man race has emerged between Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson since Vidal recently returned from injury. Last week against the Rams, Vidal played 28 snaps and Patterson 24.

Vidal did well with his opportunities, rushing for 27 yards in six carries, adding two receptions and impressing the coaching staff in the process. Patterson, who started the first two preseason games, got fewer touches and managed just four yards in two attempts and caught one pass for two yards.

Last season the Chargers carried four running backs on their 53-man roster, and they might employ a similar strategy, which would benefit Vidal and Patterson.

A sixth-round pick in April, Vidal had a late start battling for a roster spot and, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the rookie’s sense of urgency is apparent. “He’s 100 miles an hour at all times,” Roman said. “This means a lot to him, and he shows it in everything he does — in every meeting, every practice, and at all times.” It looks less favorable for Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, who were part of last year’s four-man running-back group. They have gotten less playing time and Saturday could be their last opportunity to impress coaches.