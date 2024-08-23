Roster spots are on the line as Chargers close preseason in Dallas

Go beyond the scoreboard
Heading into the preseason finale Saturday in Dallas against the Cowboys, the Chargers have determined most of their starters but a few key positions remain unsettled before the roster cuts to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Easton Stick will start at quarterback again with Luis Perez also certain to take many snaps.
With roster depth a concern, what to watch for in the Chargers’ preseason finale:
The duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins is set to handle the lion’s share of the carries at running back heading into the season, but the competition for the third spot has intensified.
Apparently a two-man race has emerged between Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson since Vidal recently returned from injury. Last week against the Rams, Vidal played 28 snaps and Patterson 24.
Vidal did well with his opportunities, rushing for 27 yards in six carries, adding two receptions and impressing the coaching staff in the process. Patterson, who started the first two preseason games, got fewer touches and managed just four yards in two attempts and caught one pass for two yards.
Last season the Chargers carried four running backs on their 53-man roster, and they might employ a similar strategy, which would benefit Vidal and Patterson.
Joey Bosa and Derwin James missed much of camp time because of injuries, but the Chargers say the defensive stars will face the Raiders in the season opener.
A sixth-round pick in April, Vidal had a late start battling for a roster spot and, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the rookie’s sense of urgency is apparent. “He’s 100 miles an hour at all times,” Roman said. “This means a lot to him, and he shows it in everything he does — in every meeting, every practice, and at all times.” It looks less favorable for Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, who were part of last year’s four-man running-back group. They have gotten less playing time and Saturday could be their last opportunity to impress coaches.
The Chargers entered last season with five wide receivers and clear roles assigned to the top three spots. This season brings new challenges. The top of the depth chart appears set with veterans Joshua Palmer and DJ Chark and Quentin Johnston, a first-round draft pick last year. Then the questions arise. Derius Davis, the No. 5 receiver last season, seems to have secured a roster spot because of his return skills. He was second-team All-Pro last year. Ladd McConkey was drafted in the second round in the spring and certainly will stick.
On Day 2 of his return from a right foot injury, Justin Herbert was able to participate in 11-on-11 drills and looked sharp as he connected with receivers.
That might mean the potential final spot could go to rookie Brenden Rice or veteran Simi Fehoko. Both have shown promise throughout camp.
Fehoko is the Chargers’ leading receiver in the preseason with five receptions for 85 yards in two games. He also has stood out on special teams, making significant plays on coverage teams.
Rice has been targeted only four times in the preseason and has not made a catch, but Roman acknowledges that’s not by design.
“That’s not his fault,” Roman said. “He’s doing what he is supposed to do every single play.”
Rookie Jaelen Gill has had his moments handling kickoff and punt returns in place of Davis, but Gill, Jaylen Johnson and Isaiah Wooden might be battling for spots on the practice squad.
The debate over Johnston’s potential and how good he can become might have been answered by the return of Justin Herbert.
Since the quarterback started throwing again, Johnston’s play has risen dramatically. His release, speed, separation, jumping ability and, yes, even his controversial catching ability were on full display last week.
One-handed grabs in the back corner of the end zone: check.
Leaping over defenders while streaking across the field: check.
Tip-toeing on an impressive out route in the end zone: check.
Harbaugh noted Johnston’s progress has been a steady climb.
“Can you repeatedly do what you’re capable of doing?” Harbaugh said. “I definitely see Q on that track.”
