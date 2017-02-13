Chargers announce Anthony Lynn's first coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers celebrated Anthony Lynn’s hiring with an event at the team’s temporary home in Carson. His staff? They’ll probably get only a press release.

Monday, the Chargers announced Lynn’s finalized staff on the team’s website, unveiling a mix of returning coaches with new blood.

Offensive coordinator Ken Wisenhunt remains, but the defense is now in the hands of former Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley, who will shepherd the group’s transition from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3.

Lynn also hired George Stewart, a nearly 30-year coaching veteran, to run the special teams, where he’ll be assisted Maurice Williams, who is back for his second year with the team.

Four coaches – tight ends coach John McNulty, wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni, quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen and offensive assistant Mark Ridgely – remain on the offensive staff from last season.

Lynn and Bradley retained defensive backs coach Ron Milus, defensive line coach Giff Smith and assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

Offensive line coach Pat Meyer joins Lynn from Buffalo, running backs coach Alfredo Roberts will work with Lynn for the third time and Dan Shamash will be the offensive quality control coach after working with Bradley in Jacksonville last season.

Former USC offensive line coach James Cregg will also be on the staff as an assistant line coach.

Richard Smith moves over from Atlanta to coach the Chargers’ linebackers, assistant defensive line coach Eric Henderson comes to the staff from UTSA and D’Anton Lynn joins his father on the staff, serving as a defensive assistant.

“I am excited to have our coaching staff in place and we are all eager to get to work,” Lynn told the team’s website. “We have one of the most talented groups of coaches I have ever been around. There is a great mix of coaches with veteran experience and leadership as well as some very strong, young and innovative coaches. I am very excited to work alongside these men.”