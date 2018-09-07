Joey Bosa to miss Chargers' opener with left foot injury

Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa will miss the Chargers’ game Sunday because of a left foot injury that isn’t the same left foot injury that cost him the preseason.
Instead, Bosa suffered a separate injury Wednesday that knocked him out of the team’s opener and has left him — in the words of coach Anthony Lynn — “week-to-week.”
“He’s very frustrated,” Lynn said. “He’s been waiting for a while to get back on the field. He’s doing everything he can. He just wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Bosa, who declined to speak to reporters Friday, appeared to be on track to return after missing all four preseason games because of his original injury, suffered in early August.
At one point last month, Lynn said he “absolutely” expected Bosa to be ready to play against Kansas City in Week 1.
On Wednesday, Bosa participated on a limited basis in practice, during which Lynn said he encountered “a little bit of a setback.” Bosa was held out of practice Thursday and then appeared on the field Friday in a walking boot.
“That’s why we were being so cautious,” Lynn said. “We didn’t want anything else to happen. But it’s football. It’s unpredictable sometimes.”
Though he wouldn’t discuss the injury in much depth, Lynn did say Bosa’s foot is not broken.
Isaac Rochell, in his second season out of Notre Dame, was already expected to play a more significant role this season. Now, he’ll start in Bosa’s place against the Chiefs.
“Isaac had a great camp,” Lynn said. “He’s grown like a weed …. It’s a hell of an opportunity for him.”
While losing Bosa, the Chargers will probably have veteran tight end Antonio Gates on Sunday.
Signed just this week, Gates practiced the past two days, and Lynn said Friday the plan is for Gates to play against the Chiefs.