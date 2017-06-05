Matt Smith to replace Josh Lewin as Chargers' play-by-play radio voice

The Chargers’ plan to “Fight for L.A.” got a new narrator Monday, with the team announcing Los Angeles sports-talk mainstay Matt Smith as the team’s new radio play-by-play announcer.

Smith is the co-host of “Petros and Money” on KLAC-AM (570) and a contributing analyst on the NFL Network and NFL.com.

He’ll be joined in the booth by former Chargers center Nick Hardwick on KFI-AM (640)’s broadcasts. Hardwick, who co-hosts a radio show in San Diego, was a vocal critic of the team’s decision to leave town.

He told the team’s website he had a change of heart around the NFL draft, when he focused almost entirely on who the Chargers picked.

“I’m fueled by passion, and after the team made the decision to relocate, my emotions got the better of me,” he told the website. “I was confused, and didn’t know how to react. I lashed out and struggled to understand what it was I was feeling. But after several months, it became clear that the Chargers are a part of who I am. It is in my blood.”

Smith replaces Josh Lewin, the team’s radio voice for the past 12 seasons.

Former Lakers’ play-by-play voice Spero Dedes and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts will handle the television broadcasts for the Chargers’ preseason games.