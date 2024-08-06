With Justin Herbert’s return date up in the air, Chargers add another quarterback

Quarterback Luis Perez (14), signed by the Chargers, has spent NFL time in L.A. before, as a Ram in 2022.

With Justin Herbert expected to miss at least another week because of his plantar fascia injury, the Chargers added depth to their quarterback room by signing quarterback Luis Perez.

When Herbert sustained the injury, it was unclear if the Chargers would add another quarterback. However, the team decided to bring in the UFL-XFL journeyman on a one-year deal. Perez also has spent time with the Rams, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chargers held a workout for Perez on Tuesday after receiving several recommendations about him over the summer, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

“He had a really good workout, and with Justin down right now, he is just another arm and competitor,” Roman said.

Although no course has been set, expect Perez to start below quarterbacks Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman on the depth chart as he learns the playbook.

Roman was impressed with Perez’s workout, especially with his arm talent, and said all competitors are welcome.

Perez has had success in the UFL and XFL. In the 2024 season, he led the UFL in several major statistical categories, including passing yards (2,307), touchdown passes (18), passer rating (99.4%) and completions (225).

In 2023, he was named the MVP of the XFL Championship game as the Arlington Renegades defeated the DC Defenders.

The Chargers’ first preseason game is at home Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback rotation for the game has yet to be announced.