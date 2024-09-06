Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Chargers start their new era against the opponent that ended their last one.

After an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Oakland Raiders last December resulted in Brandon Staley’s firing, new head coach Jim Harbaugh will make his debut Saturday at SoFi Stadium against the AFC West rival. Outside of Harbaugh’s ever-present khakis, almost nothing seems guaranteed about the new-look Chargers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is working with new running backs and receivers behind an offensive line that will start rookie Joe Alt at tackle. The former No. 5 pick will be welcomed to the NFL by Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The defense is in for a reboot under former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Chargers gave up 63 points in last year’s loss that allowed Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to secure the permanent position, and safety Derwin James Jr. hasn’t forgotten. He circled this season-opening matchup the second he got the schedule.

Advertisement

“It’s Raiders week,” James said. “It means that much more.”