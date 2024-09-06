Advertisement
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh smiles during team training camp in El Segundo.
Jim Harbaugh will make his regular-season debut as Chargers head coach Sunday against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers start their new era against the opponent that ended their last one.

After an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Oakland Raiders last December resulted in Brandon Staley’s firing, new head coach Jim Harbaugh will make his debut Saturday at SoFi Stadium against the AFC West rival. Outside of Harbaugh’s ever-present khakis, almost nothing seems guaranteed about the new-look Chargers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is working with new running backs and receivers behind an offensive line that will start rookie Joe Alt at tackle. The former No. 5 pick will be welcomed to the NFL by Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The defense is in for a reboot under former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Chargers gave up 63 points in last year’s loss that allowed Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to secure the permanent position, and safety Derwin James Jr. hasn’t forgotten. He circled this season-opening matchup the second he got the schedule.

“It’s Raiders week,” James said. “It means that much more.”

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will play on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+ in addition to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5/94.3 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders
Who will win the game?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: Maybe it’s the new beat, new year excitement, but the Chargers appear to have some real energy around the start of the Harbaugh era. While there are unknowns everywhere, the team still knows what it has in Justin Herbert. Chargers 24-21

Sam Farmer’s pick: Jim Harbaugh’s team is going to be tougher than last season and will be more balanced with an enhanced ground game. Which receiver will step up? Raiders are OK at quarterback but working out kinks. Chargers 24, Raiders 18

