Chargers defense is stellar once more in 30-13 win over Redskins

There were too many Chargers on the field, but there wasn’t a flag thrown.

More than a dozen defenders sprinted towards the end zone after Kyle Emmanuel’s interception Sunday, and even though the whistle had been blown, the defense still had a play to make.

The group huddled together and posed for a picture – a showy gesture for sure. But when you’ve been as good as they’ve been lately, you get a little slack.

The Chargers defense dominated again Sunday in a 30-13 victory against Washington, limiting the visitors to just a single scoring drive. Washington had a late touchdown on a meaningless interception by Kellen Clemens.

The team is now above .500 for the first time this season, tied for first place in the division and headed to Kansas City for both teams’ biggest game this season.

While the Charger defense has been strong most of the season, the team’s offense is starting to show life on a consistent basis.

Philip Rivers threw for 319 yards on 18-of-31 passing, hitting Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry for touchdowns. For the fourth-straight game, he didn’t throw an interception.

Williams had 132 yards receiving – including a 75-yard score on a one-play drive. Keenan Allen, who had caught at least 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in each of his last three games, finally slowed down, albeit barely. He caught six passes for 111 yards.

The Chargers also got three made field goals from Travis Coons, just the second time this year the Chargers made multiple field goals without missing an attempt.

While the Chargers only forced the one turnover, the defense held Washington to just nine first downs. Washington converted just twice on third down in 12 tries Sunday.

