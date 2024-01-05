Chargers-Chiefs matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Easton Stick (2) is still in search of his first win as the Chargers’ starting quarterback. He is 0-3. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Backup quarterback Easton Stick continues to play for his future as the Chargers prepare for an offseason of potentially significant roster change. Over his three starts in relief of the injured Justin Herbert, Stick has guided the offense to only four touchdowns in 37 possessions. The Chargers haven’t reached the end zone in six quarters, their most recent touchdown coming early in the second quarter of Week 16. Stick has displayed improved arm strength and an ability to make plays with his legs but he also admitted to dealing with frustration after the Chargers lost 16-9 last weekend at Denver. In that game, the offense reached the red zone one time and settled for a field goal. “It’s been a tough year,” Stick said. “When you’re not winning, it’s frustrating for a lot of different reasons.” With Stick starting, the Chargers are 0-3. In four years at North Dakota State, his teams went 49-3. “It certainly hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, the way we would have drawn it up, the way we thought that it was going to go,” he said. “Things happen. ... We have a job to do. We signed up for 17 of these things, and we’re excited about playing the last one.”