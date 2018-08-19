Chargers cornerback Michael Davis takes a step back in second preseason game

Old habits die hard. The Chargers called time out with 55 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday night. Referee Tony Corrente announced, “Time out, San Diego,” which drew a hearty round of boos in StubHub Center. … Linebacker Jatavis Brown had three tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss in the first half. … Rookie linebacker Kyzir White, a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia who was slowed last week by sore knees, did not dress for the game. White played a team-high 39 snaps in the exhibition opener, making four tackles. Starting defensive end Joey Bosa (foot injury) and cornerback Trevor Williams (ankle sprain) remained sidelined. Receiver Dylan Cantrell, safety A.J. Hendy, tight end Cole Hunt and fullback Anthony Manzo-Lewis also didn’t dress. … The Chargers held a moment of silence before the game for Faye Spanos, the mother of owner Dean Spanos who died this month.